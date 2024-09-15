Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 8,608 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.