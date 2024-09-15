Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $194.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

