Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

