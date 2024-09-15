Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,339 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

