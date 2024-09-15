Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

