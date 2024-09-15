Plato Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

