Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 896 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.