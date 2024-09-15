Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires New Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

BFH stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.