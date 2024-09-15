Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires New Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Bread Financial Trading Up 1.5 %
BFH stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
