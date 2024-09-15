Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 3,408 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

