Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,375,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $478.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

