Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
