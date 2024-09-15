Premia Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,121.63 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Premia has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $7,121.63 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

