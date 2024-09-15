Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

