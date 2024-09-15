Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.