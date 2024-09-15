Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,630 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $119,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

