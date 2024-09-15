Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,815 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

