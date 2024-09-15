Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.51. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

