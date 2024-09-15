Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

PFIE remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. 217,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

