Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

