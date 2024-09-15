Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,523 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $7,588,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

