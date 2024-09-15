Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

