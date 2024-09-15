Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

