Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $209.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.