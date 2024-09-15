Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $775,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $103.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

