Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in CSX by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.52 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

