Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,439 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGER. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 918,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 346,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 161,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

