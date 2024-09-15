Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Chevron by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

