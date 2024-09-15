Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

