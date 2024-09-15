Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 115,324 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

