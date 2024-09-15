Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

