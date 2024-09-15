Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.73.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

