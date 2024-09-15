Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 3.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

