Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $496.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

