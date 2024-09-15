PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $13.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of PHM opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

