PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 32.0 %
NASDAQ PCTTW opened at $2.64 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
