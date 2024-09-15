PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $8.82 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

