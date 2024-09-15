Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

PMO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 157,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

