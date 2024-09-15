Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pyxis Oncology worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 56.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

