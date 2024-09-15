Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 690,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,621. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $26.50.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

