Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 690,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,621. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $26.50.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

