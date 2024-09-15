Quantum Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,620.35 or 0.99983993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

