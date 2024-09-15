Qubic (QUBIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $196.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubic has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 113,630,426,515,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,683,898,584,577 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 113,630,426,515,703 with 111,683,898,584,577 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000178 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,362,992.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

