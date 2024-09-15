Quilter Plc Buys 3,104 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $43,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,557.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,565.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,550.22. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.