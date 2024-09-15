QUINT (QUINT) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. QUINT has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $5,010.61 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUINT has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

