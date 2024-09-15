Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

