Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

