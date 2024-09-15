Rathbones Group PLC Has $185.38 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,407,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $185,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

