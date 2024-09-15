Rathbones Group PLC Has $399.49 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $399,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

