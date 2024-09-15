Rathbones Group PLC Sells 93,246 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,607 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 93,246 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 485,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

