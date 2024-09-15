Rayonier Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Rayonier has a payout ratio of 211.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

NYSE RYN opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

