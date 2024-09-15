Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.20 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,823,940.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

